South Umpqua School District Superintendent Kate McLaughlin at her office in this file photo from August 2019. The district board voted Tuesday to approve her resignation. McLaughlin will stay within the community in a new role as the district's director of student achievement.
TRI CITY — The South Umpqua School District board voted Tuesday night to approve the resignation of Superintendent Kate McLaughlin.
McLaughlin, who took over the role as the district's superintendent, plans to stay within the South Umpqua community in a new role as the district's next director of student achievement.
"I remain devoted to our collective work and vision," McLaughlin said in a statement. "The district has a devoted school board and team of education professionals, all dedicated to our students. We make up a terrific team. In my future role as the director of student achievement, I will prioritize the services that support the social, behavioral and learning needs of our students."
McLaughlin took over as superintendent in the summer of 2021 as the district — like many others across the nation — was preparing to return to in-person learning after nearly two years of remote instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she intentionally timed the announcement of her resignation to allow the school board adequate time to attract qualified candidates.
South Umpqua school board chair Jeff Johnson expressed his gratitude for McLaughlin's efforts as the leader of the district.
"The South Umpqua School District is a great place to be," Johnson said. "We're grateful that Ms. McLaughlin will continue to offer her wisdom and expertise to our staff and students as she concludes her current duties this school year and then begins her new position here at our district."
McLaughlin said that when she was first hired as superintendent, she told the school board that her position wasn't expected to be a "steppingstone."
"I was looking for a community I could truly call home and serve to the best of my ability," McLaughlin said. "The South Umpqua community has become that home and there is no place else I would rather be.
"I look forward to remaining here and serving in new ways," she added.
The South Umpqua School District educates an estimated 1,500 students grades K-12 at its campuses in Myrtle Creek, Tri City and Canyonville.
