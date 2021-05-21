MANCHESTER, NH — Three local students have made the Winter 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
Winter term runs from January to May. Full-time students, at least 12 credit, who earned a minimum grade point average of 3.7 are named to the President’s List.
Kenneth Ungerman of Umpqua, Anna Calkins of Yoncalla and Kari Rose of Roseburg were named to the President’s List.
