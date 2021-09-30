If you have a belly button, you’re a leader.
That was among the messages speakers Rhett Laubach, of Oklahoma, and Bill Cordes, of Missouri, shared with FFA students in the Sutherlin High School gym on Wednesday as part of the 2021 Umpqua District FFA Leadership Conference.
The pair were among a handful of motivational speakers who traveled to schools around the county this week giving presentations for the conference.
Laubach asked the students to raise their hands if they thought they were a leader and then to raise their hands if they had a belly button.
“If you raised your hand for ‘I have a belly button,’ which you do so you raised your hand, the fact of the matter is your hand also should have also gone up when I asked the question of whether you were a leader,” he said.
Later he asked students to move from the bleachers to the floor and walk about. He’d call out a number then, and ask the students to form groups. When the number was five, they had to form in groups of five, for example. Those not in a right-sized group went back to the bleachers.
At the end, he said there are always a few people who will isolate themselves on purpose instead of becoming involved. He encouraged students not to do that in life.
“Are you self isolating yourself from opportunities that could literally be life-changing for you?” he said.
He also noted that some people had put friends out of their circles to reach the right number. Everyone has influence, he said, and one of the most powerful things leaders can do is help others stay in the game.
“How are you doing at being someone that helps other people get involved and stay involved?” he said.
In another room, Cordes asked students to envision one foot as a year and consider that the average person lives to 80. He told them they have a lot of time left and encouraged them to find the thing they’re passionate about.
“If you haven’t found your thing, this is your time to step up,” he said. For those uncertain what to do he counseled them to “do something, finding out what to do.”
Sophomore Jada Gary, Sutherlin FFA chapter sentinel, said she was learning a lot about being a leader. Gary wants to become a nurse, help people and become more present in her community.
Her main takeaway was, “Make the most of the opportunities presented to you,” she said.
Junior Hailey Blake wants to join the U.S. Air Force and become a respiratory nurse. She said her takeaway was about becoming an “influencer.”
“If you’re a good influence on others, it’s going to show and it’s going to become a positive influence around our community,” she said.
Mark Hopfer, a retired teacher from Days Creek, was the organizer for the event.
Hopfer said the presentation helps bring some kids out of their shells and gets them involved in activities that give them the power to be productive members of society, rather than sitting back and waiting for their welfare checks.
Some will go to college and others straight to the workforce. He hopes whatever they do, they do their best.
“We need garbage collectors as well as we need doctors. If you’re going to be a garbage collector, be the best darn garbage collector there is,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.