The 43rd annual Douglas County Spelling Bee was canceled, along with all spelling bees throughout Oregon following a decision by Oregon Spellers.
Spelling Bee Coordinator Rikki Correa said it was an extremely difficult decision to make.
“We realize how hard Douglas County students studied to compete in school spelling bees to achieve a spot in the Douglas County Spelling Bee,” Correa said. “This year we were going to have it at Wildlife Safari complete with a cheetah encounter. We were excited to see the kids on stage and compete for the title.”
The event, sponsored by The News-Review and Cow Creek Tribe of Umpqua Band of Indians, was originally planned for April 18 at the Wildlife Safari’s Cheryl Ford Center.
The winner of the spelling bee was to win a laptop, with prizes for the top four finishers. Those will be saved for next year’s event to have even more awards for the 2021 spelling bee.
Correa said the kids are the ones impacted most by the cancellation, which is why the newspaper partnered with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and Northwest Community Credit Union to bring Brain Works for Kids to students each day.
“It’s complete with worksheets for students, activities, coloring pages and other fun stuff,” Correa said. “We will be offering this through the school year to fill that void school and the spelling bee being canceled.”
Editor’s note: The News-Review is a sponsor of the Douglas County Spelling Bee. Rikki Correa is the promotions director for Brooke Communications. The News-Review and Brooke Communications share common ownership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.