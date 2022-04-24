Elkton Charter School District is a close-knit community nestled in the Umpqua Valley and home to preschool through twelfth-grade students.
The youngest learners attend Elkton Preschool and Preschool Promise located at the Elkton Community Education Center, surrounded by native plants, a butterfly pavilion and trading fort replica.
Adjacent to the preschool’s location, 135 students attend the grade school (K-8), which averages 15 students per classroom. Seventy-nine students attend the high school located a half mile from the grade school.
In 2019, Elkton voters passed a $3.4 million school bond measure. Elkton School District also received a $3 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching (OSCIM) grant. The overall improvements include infrastructure and facility renovations that also include energy efficiency upgrades as well as health and safety enhancements.
The grade school building remodel is complete, which includes a new kitchen. Construction of an additional gymnasium alongside three new classrooms (grades 6-8) is underway—estimated to be complete by mid-August. Future upgrades will improve the welding shop and athletic facilities.
“The passing of the bond and the OSCIM grant have allowed us to positively impact kids in the best possible way,” said Elkton School District Superintendent Andy Boe. “We’re grateful for the community’s support. Our community is part of the big picture.”
The recent improvements and renovations will allow the district to advance the mission of providing an engaging education to all students.
The dedicated staff is committed to offering a secure and welcoming environment where students gain knowledge and skills, develop social responsibility and experience creative thinking. During students’ academic careers they have access to integrative learning opportunities that include literacy, Latin, art, music, math, health, social sciences, science, agricultural science, technology, engineering, business, career and technical education (CTE), clubs and athletics.
There are also counseling and mentoring services to support students’ social-emotional needs and special education services.
“Students are the focus,” says Amy Rose, the district’s principal and Latin teacher. “They’re the reason we’re here. Staff wear different hats to provide support. I’d like to share that there’s no job that the superintendent isn’t willing to do. The spirit of this mindset spreads throughout the district.”
During the pandemic Boe and Rose filled a need and drove school buses.
This spring students have been busy with many activities that include music, robotics, math tournaments, gardening, art projects, FFA competitions, camps, field trips, track and field, softball, baseball, celebrations and more.
This past month, sixth and seventh graders attended Outdoor Science School at Field Station in Fossil, Oregon. Students participated in hands-on learning in the fields of geology, ecology, archeology and astronomy.
Eighth-grade students recently went on a field trip to the state capitol and watched a bill get passed. They also toured the capitol grounds and local historical attractions.
The high school participates in the Expanded Options program allowing juniors and seniors the opportunity to concurrently earn college credits through Umpqua Community College at no cost to students. Beginning in the fall, high school students will have the opportunity to participate in the Friday Career Academy, an onsite career and technical (CTE) program at UCC.
“During the last two years, I’ve been reminded again and again that our school community truly includes a committed group of people,” says Boe. “Before the pandemic, we were working on creating a stronger foundation of communication and transparency. This prepared us to meet unforeseen challenges. During the pandemic when something would change, the staff adapted. I am incredibly grateful for their willingness to move forward.”
Boe also attributes the district’s strong footing thanks to The Ford Family Foundation.
“The foundation provided grant funding and leadership training that helped us create a vision connected to engagement,” says Boe.
The district took time to learn how to create an engaging culture by listening to staff and students. An initiative was developed to bolster professional learning opportunities for staff, which has strengthened collaboration and relationships.
Furthermore, a district-wide endeavor is founded on the virtue of kindness and creates a culture of belonging. Each student belongs to one of the four all-grade house groups that provides activities and opportunities to practice positive behaviors.
“The magic of the district is our people, who include the staff, students, families, community members and school board,” said Rose. “The district is more than a school. We are community-minded.”
Boe adds, “The school board’s heart is part of our community and the decisions made impact the kids in the best possible way.”
The district is more than a school and looks for ways to continually move forward. Community dinners where people can gather and share ideas are in the works.
Plans are underway for K-12 summer school and camp experiences in July. The K-8 summer enrichment camp will be based on a STEAM model, designed to enrich skills and knowledge and will include activities related to science exploration with a natural resource focus, building and making, artistic expression, outdoor and athletic movement and more.
High school students will have the opportunity to recover credits, improve grade point average and participate in field trips.
Kindergarten registration is now taking place for children who will be five years old by September.
The highlights mentioned represent only a portion of opportunities and success stories within the district. To learn more, visit elkton.k12.or.us.
