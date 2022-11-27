Glide School District is devoted to the 700 students who attend the elementary, middle and high school.
“Everyone is committed to their responsibilities and kids, making the kids the center of everything we do,” said Glide School District Interim Superintendent Patrick Mayer. “From the people working behind the scenes to front-facing staff, each individual plays an important role in student success.”
Mayer works closely with Tammy Beard, Glide Elementary School principal, and Kristina Haug, Glide Middle and High School principal, to lead the dedicated team.
“Our goal is to prepare kids for their futures,” Mayer said. “After kids graduate, we want them to be ready for their next steps. We help them master basic skills and all the points between.”
The skill-building journey begins with the earliest learners. All kindergarten and first-grade students are part of a collaborative reading program that provides weekly assessments to ensure the students make progress.
“We measure students’ progress and build instruction around their specific needs,” Mayer said.
Academics also includes art. “Art is part of the culture here. All of the elementary teachers incorporate art with learning,” said Scott Moyer, Glide Elementary School vice principal. The recent art projects that decorate the halls include poetry, textures and a tribute to veterans.
“It’s the people inside the buildings that make a school,” Moyer said. “The people make the magic.”
The arts also include music. Music teacher Tom Hill uses the Orff Schulwerk teaching style, which centers on imitation, exploration, improvisation and composition. Students in grades K-6 learn about rhythm through dancing, singing and playing instruments such as the xylophone, glockenspiel, recorders and ukuleles. “We move a lot here,” said Hill.
Additionally, the location of the elementary school provides students with unique opportunities such as access to a garden, nature trail and the North Umpqua River to study ecology.
The middle school students have opportunities to continue building their skills. The school has a motto: Preparing students today to meet their full potential tomorrow.
A visit inside Megan Oliver’s U.S. History class includes students working in small discussion groups. A recent lesson focused on learning about the Thirteen Colonies.
More learning opportunities available to middle grade students include math, science, language art, culinary, sewing and more.
Moving along to the high school, opportunities for students expand.
“It’s an exciting time to be a teacher,” said Ben Kercher an agriculture mechanics instructor for the middle and high school students. “Kids make my job easy.”
Step inside one of his classrooms and you’ll see students independently working on welding to construction projects. Students have access to industry-standard tools. The tools have expanded thanks to a Department of Education Career and Technical (CTE) Revitalization Grant that awarded $125,000 to the agriculture and technology program. Equipment purchased included an Ironworkers machine, which cuts steel and punches holes.
Kercher also mentioned that the success of the program is due to local industry partners who help teach students important skills while building relationships.
Mayer recognizes that the students take learning seriously. “The kids are attentive and respectful,” he said. This is evident in Jennifer Anderson’s government class. A current lesson includes writing and presenting bills to classmates. Each presentation is followed by thoughtful questions and the chance for the presenters to defend a case.
Additionally, in the conceptual physics class students are learning about differentials by building and operating small robotic vehicles. “They get to learn about torque verses speed while also learning how to collect data and analyze results,” said science teacher Loren Shaw.
Students also have opportunities to be involved in music and extracurricular activities such as FFA and athletics. There’s even an equestrian team.
“There’s a sense of pride and ownership here,” said Tim Sensabaugh middle and high school assistant principal and athletic director.
A hardworking group behind the scenes also helps make these and other opportunities possible. “From our dedicated school board, office staff, maintenance crew and nutrition team—everyone is needed,” said Mayer.
Director of Technology John Black helps make sure that the technology in place works. From security cameras, internet services to the students’ laptops, everything needs to be useable. “Mr. Black is collaborative and is always looking down the road and anticipating our needs,” said Mayer.
The district is committed to leading students. “We have high expectations,” Mayer said. “If you recall your own school experience, you remember the teachers who expected the best from you. And the staff believes in each other. We work together to determine the best ways to serve our students, families and community. We remain devoted to our students while providing a safe and secure learning environment.”
To learn more about this district and the team, visit www.glide.k12.or.us.
