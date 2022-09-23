South Umpqua School District’s mission is to unlock the potential in every student. Approximately 1,500 students from grades K-12 attend one of the five campuses from Myrtle Creek, Tri City to Canyonville. The number of students has increased 5% since the last academic year.

Heather Villa is a marketing and communications analyst for the Douglas ESD, which offers collaborative, high-quality, equitable, cost-effective and locally responsive educational services to the regional community and 13 public school districts.

