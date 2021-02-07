If you go outside in the evening and look up at the sky, you might be able to spot the International Space Station. From Roseburg, the space station may just look like a bright light swiftly flying across the horizon, but it is much more than that.
Katherine Brown is the public affairs officer and STEM advocate for NASA.
“It serves as a home where crews of astronauts and cosmonauts live,” Brown said. “The space station is also a science laboratory like no other since science experiments work differently in microgravity.” They have conducted nearly 3,000 science experiments on the station.
Many different people helped assemble the space station. “Several nations worked together to build and use the space station. Also, the space station is made of parts that were assembled in space by astronauts — they even have to fix the toilet if it breaks!” Brown said.
“Astronauts provide special science experiments for kids through STEMonStation,” she said.
The space station presents science demonstrations for children. The astronauts teach lessons about Newton’s Laws of Motion, surface tension, advances in technology, and more.
The space station is easy to spot. According to nasa.gov, “The space station looks like a fast-moving plane in the sky, but it will be seen as a steady — not blinking — white pinpoint of light. Typically it will be the brightest object in the night sky (except for the Moon). It is bright enough that it can even be seen from the middle of a city!”
Brown added, “On Earth, the space station would weigh almost a million pounds.” There is even a website dedicated to spotting the station named spotthestation.nasa.gov. Brown describes the station as “a unique collaboration between different countries.”
The research they do in the space station is beneficial. Nasa’s website states, “The space station has made it possible for people to have an ongoing presence in space. Human beings have been living in space every day since the first crew arrived. The space station’s laboratories allow crew members to do research that could not be done anywhere else. This scientific research benefits people on Earth.”
The space station is moving quickly through space. Nasa’s website specifies, “It orbits Earth at an average altitude of approximately 250 miles. It travels at 17,500 mph. This means it orbits Earth every 90 minutes. NASA is using the space station to learn more about living and working in space. These lessons will make it possible to send humans farther into space than ever before.”
The first piece of the space station was launched in 1998. According to nasa.gov, “The space station has the volume of a five-bedroom house or two Boeing 747 jetliners. It is able to support a crew of six people, plus visitors. On Earth, the space station would weigh almost a million pounds. Measured from the edges of its solar arrays, the station covers the area of a football field, including the end zones. It includes laboratory modules from the United States, Russia, Japan, and Europe.”
Brown added, “The International Space Station recently celebrated its 20th anniversary of continuous human presence.”
The astronauts that call the space station home love the view.
“It should be noted that every astronaut who lived on the space station speaks of seeing our home planet from such a unique perspective and how much they appreciate Earth,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.