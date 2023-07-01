SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin members finished their tower garden project with the West Intermediate students.
Starting in March, a group of Sutherlins FFA members started a project using Tower Gardens with the fifth graders at West Intermediate School.
Tower hydroponics, or tower gardens, are tall towers that use gravity to feed the plants. The interesting thing about tower gardens is that they don’t use any soil. Instead they put nutrients into the water. The water is pumped to the top of the tower where it then trickles down the sides of the tower to water and feed the plants that grow out of the sides. The water is reused and up to 90% of the water is saved. Tower gardens are excellent choices for areas with not much space, or an area where it’s common to find soil deficiencies, or soil borne diseases.
For this project, the students grew vegetables such as lettuce, tomato and kale. This project is a great way to show students the importance of agriculture, they see where their food comes from, and the work that gets put in. Students had lots of fun learning about how the hydroponics unit works and why it’s important. Many teachers and students gave positive feedback on how enjoyable this project is and that it’s a fun and educational way to express agriculture.
The last day of the project students got to pick the veggies off and have a salad party.
Abigail Fultz, a Sutherlin Freshman who helped out with the tower gardens activity said, “Tower gardens were good because it taught kids how to take care of plants and would show them if they wanted to join ag in a couple years. They would also already have something to do and be interested in.”
Sierra Burdett, a Sutherlin senior who led the tower garden activity said, “All of the kids learned how to grow plants in the tower garden which is a beneficial life skill because food is really important. I think all the kids had a lot of fun and learned good life skills from it. It was interesting for the kids to interact with high schoolers and have a fun salad party at the end.”
