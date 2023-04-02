REDMOND — On March 16, over 3,000 Oregon FFA members traveled to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds to compete, receive degrees, participate in workshops, go to the career fair and to socialize with other members from all over the state.
Sutherlin had its parliamentary procedure team, conduct of chapter team, co-op quiz competitors and state degree recipients in attendance.
State Convention is the biggest state-wide event and members from all over the state participate in it. The event is four days long and is made up of six different sessions. At the sessions state officers give their retiring address that have an inspirational meaning to it.
This time is also used to honor FFA’s sponsors and supporters. At the last session, a new state officer team is elected. Motivational speakers come from across the country to share their stories to these young aspiring leaders.
The career fair is also an important part of state convention, during members’ spare time they are able to go from station to station to survey different schools and talk to different companies about ag-related job opportunities.
Sutherlin’s conduct of chapter team has spent the last two months learning how to properly conduct a meeting. They ended up placing third at state. The team members consisted of Annabelle Cook, Camilla Castillion-Gordian, Madison Littlejohn, Akela Hunt, Ryder Murphy, Jackson Tillet and Miguel Badillo-Lillard.
Sutherlin’s parliamentary procedure team competed in the top eight in state with members Jada Gary, Lainey Sherman, Gabrielle Cook, Ashley Palm, Madison Crump and Marley Griggs!
Oakland FFA’s parliamentary procedure team competed as well and took third.
Sutherlin had eight members earn their state degree, which is the highest degree you can earn at a state level. This year’s recipients from Sutherlin are Bailey Teske, Emily Engelstad, Hayleigh Mock, Madison Wagner, Paige Edmonson, Gabrielle Cook, Teaghan Riley and Trinity Lee. Less than 3% of all members earn the State FFA Degree yearly.
Local members who were able to accomplish big things at state include Camille Peters from Elkton placing first and Audrey Vanhouten from Oakland placing fourth in the extemporaneous speaking competition. Congratulations to Sam Morris from Sutherlin for competing in the co-op quiz.
A big round of applause to Makaela Carter from Roseburg and Camille Peters from Elkton for making it to the top 10 finalists for state office. After hours of interviews and hard work, Camille Peters has now been elected as the Oregon FFA State Treasurer for 2023-2024!
Marley Griggs, a Sutherlin junior who competed in the parliamentary procedure contest was excited to say, “My favorite part of convention has to be getting to learn the importance of connections. These past two years I have had the opportunity to go and it shows me that by putting yourself out there you can really set yourself up for a success in the future. I love getting to connect with not only fellow members, but also with various advisors and ‘agvocates’ who can really make a difference in my life!”
Akela Hunt, a Sutherlin freshman on the conduct of chapter team enthusiastically shared “State convention was super fun!! I got to meet so many new people and bond with them! Our parliamentary team finished third, which was amazing! It was an overall awesome experience everyone should be able to experience!”
Gabrielle Cook, a Sutherlin junior who received her state degree, exclaimed “State convention was amazing! It was my first time attending and I got to compete with my team in the parliamentary procedure competition. I loved hearing all the retiring state officers speeches and getting to be inspired by what they did through their year of service. Overall it was an amazing experience and I’m so excited to attend again next year!”
