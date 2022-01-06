A new state guidance is urging schools to hit the pause button on all extracurricular activities for the next month as COVID-19 cases surge.
The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education released the advisory on Monday in efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant in schools to ultimately ensure learning remains in-person. This comes around the same time the Douglas Public Health Network announced on Wednesday that COVID-19 cases are expected to spike over the next few weeks, with the possibility of 200 to 500 cases a day in the county.
Among the recommendations, state officials have said all extracurricular activities should be halted or all students should wear masks and follow safety protocols similar to those practiced during the school day.
Even though the recommendations are strongly encouraged, school districts can decide whether or not to follow them. Roseburg Public Schools is among those in the county who will continue extracurricular activities undisturbed.
"As long as students are learning in-person, eating lunch together in school cafeterias and riding buses together, I do not see the value in pausing extracurricular activities," said Jared Cordon, the district superintendent. "At this time, wherein the large majority of our extracurricular activities students are masked and distanced."
While current health and safety protocols have minimized transmission at its schools, the district will continue to monitor cases and will make any changes if needed, Cordon said. In addition, any sporting events will be canceled in the case of positive test results for the virus.
"These experiences are vital for students’ education and growth, and we know that parents value having the choice for their children to participate in sports and other activities," he said.
Terry Prestianni, the superintendent for Sutherlin Public Schools, said his district would also continue with extracurricular activities.
"We're going to continue to follow the (mask) guidance," said Josh Grotting, the athletic director and girl's basketball coach for Sutherlin High School. "I'm not a big proponent of shutting kids down right now."
Similar sentiments to keep current after-school events have been sounded throughout the county. The Yoncalla School District will also not pause activities but will review safety protocols for athletes traveling for away games, said Brian Berry, the superintendent.
In addition, Oakland Public Schools will move forward with winter sports, while South Umpqua Public Schools announced on Facebook the continuation of after-school activities.
"We're not considering that at all (a pause in winter sports). It's business as usual," said Jeff Clark, the principal and athletic director at Oakland High School. "We're doing our best to manage the mask mandate. The kids have their masks on when they're on the bench and we'll continue to do that."
On Wednesday, the Oregon School Activities Association released a statement emphasizing local decision making while encouraging strengthened mitigation strategies for extracurricular activities. These strategies include enforcement of indoor masking, enhanced screening and testing, the encouragement of vaccinations and frequent hand washing.
