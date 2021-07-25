Teachers are always looking for new ways to keep their students engaged in learning, which means educators must continue learning throughout their careers.
Early learning through high school educators can get a jump start on professional learning at the fifth annual Summer STEAM Institute offered by the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub, Aug. 16-20.
The theme is STEAM Thinking for All. Topics will focus on a variety of instructional practices that will build a sustainable STEAM learning culture in your classroom, school or learning environment. Some of the sessions will be virtual and others will be held at Umpqua Community College in Wayne Crooch Hall, each intended to help educators expand their strategies to build STEAM thinking skills.
Educators living throughout Oregon are welcome to attend.
Encouraging STEAM thinking isn’t just about focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and math; it’s about making sure creativity, collaboration, communication and critical thinking are part of all learning experiences that will help students be successful now and in the future.
STEAM Summer Institute participants may pick and choose dates and times from a lineup of phenomenal choices that include: Project-Based Learning, Oregon Connections 1.0 and 2.0, STEAM in Early Childhood, Computer Science Fundamentals, Using Next Generation Science Standard to Deliver Engaging Science Instruction, STEAM Hub Lending Library Resources, Argument Driven Inquiry and zSpace Technology.
Many of the classes will be taught by local educators who specialize in specific disciplines and are passionate about sharing their knowledge. It is our vision that all classrooms and learning environments will be filled with quality STEAM activities that are filled with hands-on, minds-on learning.
There is no cost for attending the sessions. Incentives for participating will be a combination of instructional materials for the classroom and/or professional learning compensation. We will also offer professional development units for each session.
For in-person classes, a light breakfast, lunch, coffee and tea will be provided.
Aside from learning, this will also be a great opportunity to meet fellow educators and develop ongoing communities of practice. We are looking forward to providing this opportunity to educators to benefit their students and professional growth.
View the schedule of classes and register for the STEAM Summer Institute at dcpss.org/summerinstitute
Learn more about STEAM at dcpss.org, facebook.com/UVRSH or contact me at gwen.soderberg-chase@umpqua.edu
