Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 26, which leaves patrons of all ages plenty of time to read for great prizes.
Information about the program is available on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org. The Events Calendar includes program details, and the Summer Reading Program page has reading logs, book review slips, the prize list and the StoryWalk® schedule.
Staff also distributes information at outreach events, including Roseburg School District’s Lunchbox Express every Monday.
Readers just getting started with the program may backtrack to count hours and books completed since June 1.
Youth have embraced the program, which includes tracking reading time and completing book reviews. To date, 305 children and teens have turned in their first log after reading seven hours.
I love their enthusiasm as they select a new, free, popular book every time they finish a log. They also love grabbing treasures, including my favorite, Play-Doh.
The children’s book reviews are especially fun to read, and many of them are posted on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Youth return book reviews for chances to win larger prizes. Every year there is one prize that captivates readers, and this year it is Drow the Dragon Squishmallow, an adorable small pillow.
We hear from families that they continue to enjoy visiting local parks to read the StoryWalk®, a picture book that is mounted on boards and signs that are placed in the ground, creating a walking story experience.
This week, a new story, “Silly Sally” by Audrey Wood, is debuting at a new location, Sunshine Park at 220 Sunshine Road just off Diamond Lake Boulevard on the east edge of Roseburg.
Adults are reading up a storm, too. In fact, several folks already submitted their first completed log, which means they have read 30 books since June 1. Wow!
Every book logged equals one entry into the drawing for 12 $25 gift cards to businesses located in Roseburg.
About 25 adults participate in the weekly bonus survey for a $10 gift card. A new survey launches every Sunday on the library’s Summer Reading Program web page.
A Roseburg Public Library card is not required to participate in the Summer Reading Program. Books and audiobooks count, and they do not have to be library books. We encourage everyone to read for fun and prizes this summer.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 9 Bonus
All adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 Dutch Bros gift card.
This week participants are invited to complete a survey about their reading habits.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click the link labeled “Week 9 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the quiz are available at the library’s front desk.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg Public Library.
