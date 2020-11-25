Stu Carlson’s last official duty as scoutmaster was honoring the six boys who are now Eagle Scouts.
“It’s kind of hard to move away,” Carlson said. “These things, the Eagle Scout Court of Honor, are my favorite thing to do.”
Carlson, who led Troop 112, retired after devoting 51 years to the Boy Scouts of America — including his time as a Boy Scout.
Carlson became an Eagle Scout when he was a freshman in high school. After high school he decided to become a volunteer for the Scouts.
The troop held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony on Nov. 14 at Church of the Rise in Roseburg under the COVID-19 guidelines that were in place at the time.
“A troop having six scouts receive their Eagle Scout at one time is an unusual feat,” said Jeanette Ling, a parent to one of the new Eagle Scouts.
Calvin Metz, Eli Metz, Chaise Congleton, Erickson Ling and Levi Campbell were at the ceremony, but Peteur Nicholls was unable to attend.
“During my entire time I have never known one troop to have six Eagle Scouts ready at one time,” Carlson said. “I think they were just motivated. I told them in the fall of 2018 that I was going to leave. So I think they were motivated for two reasons; to get the project done, but also to complete it while I was their Scout Master.”
Each of these boys completed unique projects to help the citizens of Douglas County.
To reach the level of Eagle Scout, the boys must work through the ranks of Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life Scout first, which takes four to six years. Each scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, 13 of which are in mandatory subjects, as well as complete an Eagle Scout Project.
One other boy completed all his merit badges. Carlson said he hoped that young man would find another troop to join and finish the requirements for Eagle Scout.
“I just hope they learn how to be good citizens,” Carlson said. “They’re all good boys, but these were just exceptional. I think they all will be. They’re good young adult. They’re going to do good things.”
All of the projects were completed by the end of 2019, but due to the coronavirus, the official ceremony was delayed.
Troop 112 also organized the Glide Food Basket Program for the past several years. That event has been taken over by the nonprofit North Umpqua Holiday Food & Gift Program.
Families interested in the Scouting Program in Douglas County should contact District Scout Executive Kayla Ray at 541-863-0754 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.