Safety, security and energy efficiency are the key focuses of a Glendale School District tax levy on the May 2020 ballot and have been at the forefront of discussions regarding the bond from the start.
The district hopes to continue its upkeep of the buildings if the bond levy passes. Approval would also mean that a secure entry for both schools with cameras and a locked door during the school days could be created, which would require office staff to buzz people in.
The Glendale School Board unanimously approved pursuing the $1.8 million bond during its Nov. 6 meeting. Taxes for those within the boundaries of the school district would remain the same as the new bond will replace an expiring 20-year bond that cost taxpayers 47 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
Glendale School District Superintendent David Hanson said: “If the bond does not pass in May, the district would most likely take another shot at it in November of 2020.”
According to minutes of the board meetings and work sessions received by The News-Review on Nov. 12, discussions on the bond started in early August.
Architects from ORW Architecture of Medford provided information about the buildings to the board in earlier discussions and BP Media Solutions’ Brian Prawitz and Jeremy Mitchell provided input on a communications strategy.
ORW Architecture’s architect Dave Wilkerson, certified school assessor Dana Crawford and key assessor Dave Stevens went through an update on an assessment of where the buildings are in need of repair and labeled things as high, medium or low priority.
Prawitz and Mitchell explained their role in the process, which will be to create non-persuasive materials for the community and help keep the Political Action Committee on track.
School board member Ryan Owen recapped during the Sept. 11 board meeting that windows and LED lighting, upgrading air conditioning units, replacing the intercom system, securing the entries to the schools, a new bus barn and electrical upgrades were the top priorities.
“The board took some of the priorities into different levels to get to the list that we have now,” Hansen said.
Repairing the gym floor was moved to high priority in a later discussion, according to Hansen.
“We had it resealed two years ago and when we did that they said that we were in our last time we could do it,” he said. “We are starting to see the top of some of the screws. They’re starting to show. They are not sticking up.”
Installing a gas furnace and bathrooms that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act are on the district’s wish list, but will come secondary to the other projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.