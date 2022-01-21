Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Technician Fabian Carr works with Eastwood Elementary School students to move approximately 500 juvenile steelhead to a rearing pond at the Roseburg school on Thursday.
Eastwood Elementary School fifth grader Brody Abney, second from right, transports juvenile steelhead fish into a rearing pond at the Eastwood Elementary School Acclimation Site in Roseburg on Thursday. In March, the fish will be released into nearby Deer Creek.
Some of approximately 500 juvenile steelhead from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are transfered to a bucket on Wednesday as students at Eastwood Elementary help add the stock to the school’s hatchery project.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Technician Fabian Carr, left, and Salmon Trout Enhancement Program Biologist Levi Simmons work with Eastwood Elementary School students to move approximately 500 juvenile steelhead to a rearing pond at the Roseburg school on Thursday.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Technician Fabian Carr places several juvenile steelhead into a bucket held by Eastwood Elementary School fifth grader Sage Quintana to be transported to a nearby rearing pond at the Roseburg school on Thursday.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Technician Fabian Carr works with Eastwood Elementary School students to move approximately 500 juvenile steelhead to a rearing pond at the Roseburg school on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
Sage Quintana held out a gallon bucket and awaited her turn.
While she waited, Fabian Carr, a fisheries technician for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, scooped out a net full of squirming winter steelheads from a water tank before dropping about six in Quintana’s bucket.
She joined the rest of Camron Pope’s fifth grade class at Eastwood Elementary School on Thursday to help add a new batch of about 500 juvenile fish to the school’s hatchery facility.
“I enjoyed dumping the fish,” Quintana said.
These winter steelhead will get much bigger than any of the tetra fish Quintana owns at home. Once these anadromous fish return to the rivers of their birth to spawn after living in the sea, they typically weigh between 8 to 10 pounds — some can even surpass 20 pounds.
“They have a funny name even though their heads look nothing like steel,” said fifth grader Nathan Gould.
While the hatchery program at the school dates back to the early 1970s, it took a hiatus in the mid-2000s after the teacher who used to help with the facility retired, Pope said. He helped bring the facility back into operation in 2016 and since then has worked to include things about the hatchery and all the different types of fish that come to the facility in his lessons.
Throughout the time the fish remain at the facility, students from the school will be able to assist in feeding them.
Fifth grader Daltyn Flores said that his favorite part is learning facts about the fish.
“Did you know steelheads are predators,” he asked, as he lugged a red gallon bucket toward the hatchery.
But ultimately, he said he loves all the math involved.
“Mr. Pope incorporates math into his lessons,” Flores said. “It is the most fun.”
Pope also receives between 300 to 500 fish eggs every year that he adds to a 200-gallon fish tank in his classroom. This allows for students to watch the life cycle of fish as they hatch until they reach the next stage of development known as fry. At this stage, the fish are capable of feeding themselves and ready to leave the comforts of the fish tank for the creek behind the school.
In March, Pope will set up a pipe from the top of the hatchery to the creek. Students who participate will each receive a cup containing a fish that they can name before pouring them into the pipe and wishing them luck on their next chapter.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
