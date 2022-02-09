Over 50 parents and students gathered outside Glide Middle School Tuesday morning to protest the statewide indoor mask mandate.
Kara Weber, a parent, said the group came out, along with a few logging trucks, to send their message across.
”The kids are done. We the parents are done,” Weber said.
Students stood alongside parents holding signs with messages such as “don’t put a mask on me” until the school bell rang, ushering them inside their classrooms — many choosing not to wear masks.
Not long after school started, Weber received a message from her daughter that she had been suspended for failing to mask-up. Within half and hour, most of the students were back outside with their parents — some suspended and others just sent home for the day — Weber said.
Mike Narkiewicz, superintendent for Glide Public Schools, said he spoke with community members participating in the protest and addressed their concerns in a statement on Tuesday.
“While we don’t disagree with anything they are standing up for, the kids still are required to wear masks in school,” Narkiewicz said.
In his statement, he clarified that students were not disciplined for attending the protest.
“Some students refused to wear masks when they went back to class after the protest and were given a choice — either wear their mask in school or go home for the day,” Narkiewicz said. “Very simple, no arguing.”
Weber said she was unsure why her daughter who had no previous infractions was suspended while some other students who also refused to wear masks were just sent home for the day. By the end of the school day, she said she had still not spoken to the school about her daughter’s situation. However, Narkiewicz, who she had been communicating with, helped clarify that the students were just sent home for the day, Weber said.
“As always, please be careful believing what you read on social media,” Narkiewcz said. “Students were not suspended for a week as some people have posted.”
Protestors remained outside the school throughout the school day, Weber said.
The Oregon Health Authority announced on Monday that the statewide indoor mask mandate will be lifted no later than March 31.
“People can stand up for what they believe in as long as they are respectful and don’t disrupt the educational process at the school — we will support them,” Narkiewcz said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
Why not accommodate the anti-masker with an area separate from the masking group. Rather like smokers and non-smokers. That way if the virus is active it will most likely affect those without masks and when they rush to the hospital to obtain treatment instead of filling up the ER & hospital rooms they will need to be admitted in on a waiting bases. Too many unvaccinated are taking up valuable space meant for those who are trying to be pro-active with their health.
Is seven weeks worth such a fuss? Considering the mask mandate can be called at any time before March 31st, or on March 31st, the reason for rejecting the mandate appears to be more in the rejection than the time frame. The preference seems to take on a rage at the messenger rather than raging at the nature of a deadly, mutating virus. Parents should do better at picking their battles. They should be asking themselves whether their risk of choice is seeing their child intubated in the NICU, or finding themselves intubated struggling to live. Seven weeks of safety, or discovering that natural immunity wasn't so natural for your child or you. Enough of the fuss.
