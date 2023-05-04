Students and teachers gathered outside the Roseburg Public Schools district building Wednesday morning for the Walk and Roll event, where students were encouraged to walk or ride to Hucrest Elementary.
The walk and roll event is a state-wide, annual event held in the month of May. Students are taught about alternative modes of transportation other than driving. Two groups of students were dropped off outside the school district building. The first, dropped off by parents, made the half-mile walk to Hucrest, followed by the second group that was dropped off by busses.
“The purpose of this event is to encourage kids to engage in active transportation as a viable way to get to/from school along a safe route," said Janelle Newton, Safe Routes to School Facilitator. "It’s meant to be a fun, community building event, that we hope reminds families that walking or rolling to school is a healthy and great option in neighborhoods like Hucrest. We also give out small prizes and raffle off a new bike."
Most students who attended the event walked but many students rode their bike. Some students used rollerblades while others rode skateboards. In addition to the new bike, the raffle included prizes like stickers, bookmarks, comic books, reflective key chains and a new pair of shoes.
The event started in 2012 by the League of American Bicyclists’ National Bike Month as an annual event. According to the Oregon Safe Route’s website, nearly 1,000 local events in all 50 states joined together to encourage children to safely bike to school. However, the Oregon Department of Transportation organized the event state-wide.
All of Hucrest’s student body was invited to participate and the majority of Hucrest’s student body attended. The Roseburg Police Department made an appearance as well to escort students to the Hucrest campus.
Other schools will likely host their own Walk and Roll event later this year, according to Hucrest Elementary School Principal Dan Schrader.
