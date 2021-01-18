MYRTLE CREEK — About 100 local people will stay a bit warmer this winter, cuddled up in fleece blankets created by the Coffenberry Middle School Future Business Leaders of America.
Most years, the group does a fundraiser for the March of Dimes as its project. But this year, chapter president Jocelyn Malone had a different idea.
"She wanted to do something that directly related to our local community," said Coffenberry Middle School math teacher and Future Business Leaders of America advisor Sandy Edwards.
Malone was already a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul in Myrtle Creek, which assists low-income people in the community.
So she came up with the idea that the group could create fleece blankets to help people who might have trouble staying warm this winter.
St. Vincent's donated some fleece for the group's first blankets.
Edwards had recently joined the Facebook group of Maryland-based Kindness Grows Here, and saw that they offered a Kid Kindness Grant. The FBLA students applied for and won a $500 grant to purchase material to create 100 no-sew fleece blankets.
On Saturday, 15 student members went to school to put together blankets.
The blankets were then delivered to St. Vincent's, which will give them out through its food pantry program free of charge to people who come there for food, Edwards said.
"It was really an awesome thing because we are giving directly back to our community," Edwards said.
