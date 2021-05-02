As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, students and parents nationwide can nominate their favorite teachers for the Brainly Educator of the Year Award until May 7.
Five teachers will be awarded $750 in cash prizes and receive recognition for their work. The people who submit the entries for the top educators will win a tablet and a Brainly Plus membership.
To nominate a teacher, go to https://brainly.com/educator. Brainly is an online learning platform.
