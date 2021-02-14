Wednesday is School Exclusion Day in Oregon, which means parents should make sure their children are up to date on childhood vaccines prior to that date.
Children may not be able to attend school or child care after that day if their records on file show missing immunizations. Schools also have the option of blocking remote access to children learning online.
Under Oregon law, children in public and private schools, preschools, Head Start and certified child care facilities must have up-to-date documentation of immunizations or an exemption.
“Immunization is the best way to protect children against vaccine-preventable diseases such as whooping cough and measles,” said Stacy de Assis Matthews, school law coordinator in the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division. “Just two years ago, we saw several measles cases in the Northwest. We don’t want another disease outbreak of on top of COVID-19. Immunizations are the most effective way to stop the spread of measles, to keep kids and school communities healthy and safe.” COVID-19 vaccines are not required for children.
In 2020, more than 3,000 children were kept out of schools because of missing vaccinations. This year, letters were mailed to parents on or before Feb. 3.
