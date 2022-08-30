Students throughout Roseburg return to school The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Pre-K teacher Kate Mattox greets students in the cafeteria at Green Elementary School on Monday. Photo courtesy of Roseburg Public Schools First grade teacher Pamela Menzie greets students at Sunnyslope Elementary School on Monday. Photo courtesy of Roseburg Public Schools First grade teacher Traci Smith walks with students down a hall at Sunnyslope Elementary School on Monday. Photo courtesy of Roseburg Public Schools Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon chats with students at Green Elementary School on Monday. Photo courtesy of Roseburg Public Schools Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yellow school buses will be touring the neighborhoods again as Roseburg Public Schools opened the doors Monday to students for the 2022-2023 school year.All school districts in Douglas County are now back in session. Here are some photos shared by Roseburg Public Schools of the first day of school. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student Roseburg Public Schools Neighborhood School Education Photo School Bus Douglas County Door Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four Dollar General stores closed by Douglas County officials, one reopens Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman Parking headache becomes a migraine in downtown Roseburg Donella Fugate Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman TOP JOBS News Review Carriers ORENCO Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Earth Gen Biofuel Inc.’s Subsidiary Expands Manufactured Home Sales Into Nevada and Arizona Nexa3D Expands its Digital Dentistry Customer Reach Fullerton IV celebrates its first day back to school Home Connectivity Alliance Announces First C2C Interoperability Demo of Large, Long-life Appliances for the Connected Home at IFA 2022 Students throughout Roseburg return to school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.