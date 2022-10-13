Hundreds of students walked, biked or rolled to school Wednesday as part of the National Walk + Roll to School Day.
Locally, the Douglas Education Service District’s Safe Routes to School program hosted an event that asked students to register if they were going to participate.
Janelle Newton, Safe Routes to School facilitator, said “We had kids representing a variety of schools: Eastwood Elementary, Coffenberry Middle School, Myrtle Creek Elementary, Fir Grove Elementary, Fullerton IV Elementary, Jo Lane Middle School, Fremont Middle School, Sutherlin Middle School and Hucrest Elementary. We also had an ‘other’ category for online students, homeschool students, and/or private school students, in which several participated.”
Homeschool students, virtual students and those who do not live near school were asked to participate by spending 20 minutes in a safe alternative location.
Sunnyslope Elementary School and Glide School District held special events to get more students to participate.
“Encouragement events such as Walk + Roll to School Day are important to remind kids and their caregivers that active transportation is still a great way to get to school,” Newton said. “In a society that has become increasingly dependent on automobiles, kids who live just a few blocks away are often riding in cars to/from school. Active transportation helps kids be healthier and more focused to start their school day, reduces transportation costs, reduces the amount of traffic on the road (less cars= safer roads near schools), and is also good for the environment. It can also be a lot of fun and create a strong sense of community as kids and their classmates start to engage in active transportation together.”
There will be a Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day in mid-November, which will teach students about the young girl’s historic walk. Rural schools may also be holding a “walk at school” event, which Newton can help facilitate.
Newton also helps with pedestrian safety education, bike safety education, walk + roll to school days, walking school bus/bike train, bike rodeos and traffic playgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.