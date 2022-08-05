WINCHESTER — As summer school comes to a close, the students of Winchester Elementary are learning about the water cycle on the first cloudy day in weeks. The perfect natural support for Thursday's lesson.
“We have some markers and cardboard cut-outs, some salt clay, and we are going to go over the water cycle together,” said Julia Anselmo, Americorps member and Farm to School garden educator. “This summer we focused on a different theme every week. We got our hands in the dirt, and we got to eat carrots yesterday that we planted months ago, so that was exciting.”
Closing year two of a three-year grant-funded summer school program, the Winchester Elementary School garden area was expanded before this season to increase the types of educational programs available, but also to be in the position to offer the classes to more students.
“For the time being and because of our special grant we have incorporated some academics into our summer school programs,” said Meghan Pirtle, principal of Winchester Elementary School, “We have organized things so that when students finish a grade if they participate in the summer school program, they are being front-loaded information for the next school year.”
This allows students to be more prepared for transitioning from grade to grade.
“This year we have one teacher per classroom and an instructional assistant. Throughout the weeks we were able to adjust classes according to who was coming every week and add students accordingly,” Pirtle said. "We will call families and advertise, families, can also sign up online.”
The program is not mandatory for students to participate in, but this year Winchester Elementary found itself with a waiting list for classes.
“We just try to incorporate as many different social and well-being aspects as well as physical aspects, as we can,” Anselmo said.
As children gathered at tables and jockeyed for position to be close to their friends, markers were passed around and Mrs. Anselmo began discussing the water cycle.
