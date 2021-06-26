It was 3:12 p.m. June 15; the last day of finals had come to an end and summer vacation had officially started for the students of Sutherlin High School. While most rushed home to start their break, more than 15 students in the Sutherlin Agricultural Science & Technology program stayed behind in the lamb barn to help with the last project this spring. These members were helping to artificially inseminate 15 ewes that the FFA chapter had purchased this spring.
According to Robert Foote and John Parks, artificial insemination (also known as A.I.) is a procedure in which someone injects the sperm into the female reproductive tract to avoid complications that could ensue from when the livestock naturally mate. The goal is to ideally impregnate the ewes and be on track to lamb this November.
Artificially inseminating has become more and more popular because it allows sheep producers to introduce superior genetics in their livestock and produce offspring with the same superior genetics. It is an advanced procedure not usually done in a high school science curriculum.
Tianna Murphy, a current junior enrolled in the advanced animal science — veterinary science course, said, “It’s an experience that I wouldn’t have been able to find anywhere else.”
The Process
The students involved in this helped with each step of the process. Once they got the ewe out of its pen, the students shaved the left side of the sheep’s neck to better access the vein. After cleaning the area to avoid an infection, they administered a mild sedative so the sheep would be more relaxed — but not unconscious — during the procedure.
Next, the students gently rolled the sheep into a cradle and secured its legs. This was so the sheep would be easier to operate on. The students had to prepare the site by shaving the sheep’s abdomen. They then disinfected the area with isopropyl alcohol to reduce the risks of an infection.
The students then had to position the cradle so the sheep’s head was towards the ground to make it easier to perform the procedure. Two small incisions on opposite sides of the abdomen were made for the procedure.
Students could see the procedure take place on a small monitor that showed the uterus and uterine horns. They could also see the tiny needle used to implant the semen for the breeding.
Once the procedure was over, and the incisions were sealed and bandaged, the students had to then lower the cradle back down to the ground. As soon as that was accomplished, the members found the muscle in the left hind leg and inserted an antibiotic so the sheep would have a swift recovery and avoid infection. After unfastening the sheep’s limbs, the students had to gently roll the sheep out of the cradle so it wouldn’t get hurt and lead it to a pen so they could eat.
Wes Crawford, the agriculture science instructor at Sutherlin High School, performed the laparoscopic artificial insemination procedure. He has been doing this work on his own for the past two years, and this year was able to add it to the already-existing curriculum around livestock reproduction in the college-credit veterinary science course.
The Next Steps
This hands-on activity allowed the members to learn about genetics and what the reproductive tract of a sheep looks like, including in the reproductive process.
“It was a really good experience and opportunity that most people don’t have so young in their career,” junior Kaybie Rutledge said. “I’m really glad I did this.”
The fifteen ewes bred are scheduled to give birth later in the year. They will be raised and cared for by students in the agricultural science program throughout the school year.
Kaylee Frenette, a freshman in the introduction to agriculture class, said, “The things I thought I’d never do, are the things I enjoyed most. I never thought I would be learning about and doing [this] in high school.”
