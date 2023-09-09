Roseburg Public Library just put the lid on another record-breaking Summer Reading Program.
The library distributed 3,117 new, contemporary books throughout the summer, 2,223 during outreach events and 894 at the library.
These free books sparked youth participants to total more than 6,200 reading hours on three logs; each log represented seven hours of reading.
One hundred eighty-two children and teens logged 21 hours of reading and were eligible to win one of four yearlong family passes to Wildlife Safari.
Fun facts: 8-year-olds and homeschoolers had the highest participation rates.
The book review program remained incredibly popular with 281 children and teens submitting 2,289 reviews for 39 different prizes. That was a 38% increase in the number of reviews submitted over the 2022 Summer Reading Program.
The program for adults also broke records with 68 participants logging 1,179 books. That’s nearly 1.5 books a week per person. Last year, 57 adults logged 814 books.
In comparing the 2023 vs. 2022 summers, there was a 12% increase in physical circulation of children’s materials with more than 11,000 items checked out and a 6% decrease in physical circulation of teen materials with nearly 1,600 items checked out.
More than 513 people registered for library cards, a 19% increase over the summer of 2022.
We could not produce the program at this scale without community support. First, a huge thank you to our fiscal sponsors: Friends of the Roseburg Public Library, State Library of Oregon, Douglas County Cultural Coalition, Roundhouse Foundation and Whipple Foundation Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
A special thank you to Jon and Karen Wittwer for donating books and prizes; the Seeley family for donating book review prizes; and the library’s staff and volunteer crews, who went above and beyond every day for the community.
Shout-out to Roseburg Public Schools for welcoming us at Fullerton IV and Winchester elementary schools and the Lunchbox Express program. Staff at the Boys and Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley and Sunshine Apartments hosted us throughout the summer. The YMCA and Peace at Home graciously accepted material for their young learners.
The Roseburg Parks Department was an amazing partner that provided space at the Stewart Park Pavilion, welcomed us at their Movies in the Park program, shared Horticulturalist Hailey Malone for a presentation and worked around the StoryWalk®.
Organizers at the Kids Safety Day, Pride Festival and Hispanic Heritage Festival & Fiesta welcomed library staff, who distributed free books, Summer Reading Program information and library swag.
Finally, thanks to all of you who logged your reading, wrote and drew book reviews, and attended programs. You are why we do this, and we can’t wait to do it all over again in 2024.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.