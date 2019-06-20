Throwing aluminum balls at aliens, sculpting with sand, ironing beads, coloring and baloon animals helped kick off the summer reading program at the Roseburg Public Library on Tuesday afternoon.
But the longest line was for the ice cream making station. Children and their parents waited to put a small zip-close bag with milk, cream and sugar inside a large zip-close bag filled with ice.
Children then shook the bags for a little while before handing the bags to parents who would continue shaking for a few more minutes to create ice cream.
Youth Librarian Aurora Oberg estimated close to 300 people came through the event.
“We had supplies for 110 servings of ice cream and we used all that up before our last few people came to the kickoff,” she said.
Flyers for the summer reading programs were also available, encouraging children to read 20 minutes each day.
“I think the event was a success,” Oberg said. “We had plenty of stations to plan and make things. The number of children and parents that came exceeded my expectations.”
Bennett Wooden, 6, said he likes to read Fly Guy books.
“It’s basically Buzz, and Buzz gets in trouble because people try to kill him,” Bennett said about Fly Guy. Oberg clarified that Buzz is a human boy with a pet fly, Fly Guy, who go on adventures together. Fly Guy gets into some tough situations, but the two always end up back together.
There are 18 Fly Guy fiction books, with another one coming out this fall. There are also 11 Fly Guy Presents books, where Fly Guy guides young readers on an adventure about non-fiction topics.
Bennett was at the summer kickoff event with his 7-year-old friend Reilly Mason.
Mason said it had been a while since he was at the library, but was excited to read dragon or magic books over the summer.
“I am very excited for future summer events,” Oberg said. “The turn out to the kickoff party is encouraging that we will have great turn outs at our upcoming events.”
Children who read five, 10, 15 or 20 hours can receive a special prize. After logging 20 hours, readers will receive a book. If they read more than 20 hours they can receive an extension log to be entered into a drawing for a gift card.
