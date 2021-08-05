Roseburg High School was bustling Wednesday morning.
Not only were there maintenance crews getting the school ready for the upcoming school year but there were also numerous students who were participating in summer sessions.
“It’s weird to be back in school,” junior Charlize Dela Cruz said. “It feels like I was here in a past life.”
Dela Cruz signed up for “Photo and Print Workshop with Butterflies” and “Microbiology,” two topics that piqued her interest.
“It looked fun,” she said. “It’s better than sitting at home.”
Summer sessions are new to the school and are enrichment courses for students who will be attending the high school in the fall. The classes are held four days a week and last two hours each. Students were able to take up to two classes per day and receive transportation, as well as breakfast and lunch.
“It’s been just another level of connection between the staff and the students,” Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said. “The students get to have small groups and more concentrated time, and teachers share their passions with them.”
Weber said it was a new way of thinking about summer school and ultimately it became more of a summer camp.
While some teachers decided to make the courses an extension of what they taught throughout the year, others branched out to include their personal hobbies. German teacher Klay Taylor gave guitar lessons, choir teacher Julie Cherry taught piano, history teacher Teresa Martin taught women and fitness, and English teacher Rachel Jackson and business teacher Larina Warnock teamed up to teach “Write On: The Business of Creative Writing” where students not only learn creative writing skills but also how to get their work published.
Teachers said they enjoyed sharing their hobbies and passions with students in a different, more relaxed, setting.
And their students said they enjoyed learning without the constraints that are normally in place at school.
“I learned a good bit, but I also got to explore on my own,” said sophomore Massimo Falleni who was taking a 3D printing class. “There’s an undo button, so you can explore and if it goes wrong you can just undo.”
Students do not receive grades or credits for the summer enrichment courses.
Weber said piano, raku, abstract painting, 3D printing, and a business course called “Money, Money, Money” were the most popular courses among students and had waitlists.
She also noted there were a lot of incoming freshmen who signed up for the summer sessions.
“The transition to high school can be difficult for some kids, and with all that’s happened in the last year — kids not being in school, and distance learning — that transition can be even harder,” Weber said. “We have some kids with anxiety that are coming into the school and want to know what it’s going to feel like. Being able to ease into school, get used to the staff, and to be able to see what the campus looks like and get a feel for it was a great opportunity for these kids.”
Incoming freshman Sierra Riccalarsen took an abstract painting course, but she was happy to explore the school before the official start of the school year.
“I’m glad I get the chance to be here,” she said. “It’s a big school.”
In addition to the summer sessions, the high school is also offering transition courses for ninth graders and credit recovery courses for all grade levels. In all, Weber said about 35 staff members continued to be on campus throughout the summer to help students.
