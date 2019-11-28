GREEN — When the time came to slime their principal Tuesday, Sunnyslope Elementary School students did not hesitate to pour it on.
Principal Don Schrader promised the students if they sold 7,000 raffle tickets for a fundraiser they could slime him at a school assembly. Not only did the students quickly pass the 7,000 milestone, students sold all 10,000 tickets and had to order more. The students ended up selling almost 11,400 at $1 apiece.
So Tuesday afternoon, five students had their names drawn to pour a bucket of the slimy green liquid on the principal’s head. They took turns covering him in the gooey gunk and when they finished, the remainder of the big bucket was dumped on his head.
Schrader was happy to get dumped on as a reward to the students for their efforts. The fundraiser, which is earmarked for new playground equipment, went way beyond all expectations.
“I’ve been wanting to have our playground refurbished since I got here,” Schrader said. “Our first step is to get rid of all the gravel. We have a really good booster club and they’re on board with that.”
Fifth grade teacher Casey DeGroot came up with the idea of a raffle for a fundraiser during planning for the school’s fall festival earlier this year. She was thrilled how well it went.
“Oh, yeah. We’re really excited and we’re thrilled with how hard the students worked and reached their goals,” DeGroot said. “The tickets went right away, they were just gone, people just requested more and more tickets and we ended up ordering 3,000 more.”
In all, 35 prizes for the raffle were donated by community businesses and individuals, including a Winchester Bay fishing trip, a stay at the Great Wolf Lodge, a night at Seven Feathers Casino Resort, restaurant gift certificates, bowling, golf and many other prizes. Abby’s Pizza donated the raffle tickets with $3 off coupons.
Fifth grader Gema Rodriguez sold 515 raffle tickets herself, earning her the prize as top salesperson.
“I went to Costco,” she said. “My mom works there. We had to sell them to the workers — we’re not allowed to sell to the customers.”
Gema said she was glad she could help raise money for the school.
“I like that, we need a new playground and a bunch of other stuff,” she said.
The school plans to do the playground improvements in steps and will conduct more fundraisers in the future with the goal of constructing an all-inclusive playground.
