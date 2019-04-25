We are all wondering what happened to the ground hog’s prediction of an “early spring” this year. However, one thing we are sure of is that an early spring was nowhere in sight. However, finally we are seeing some better weather. It appears again this year we may go from 45-degree weather to 85-degree weather in a very short time frame. One thing about Oregon spring weather, you never know what to expect!
On May 21, 2019, registered voters in the Winston-Dillard School District will be asked to vote on a General Obligation Bond Levy to provide $16 million toward replacing two buildings and renovating two others at Douglas High School. If approved, the State of Oregon has committed to provide an additional $4 million, which would bring the total funding to $20 million. The Douglas High School proposal, as designed by Soderstrom Architects, would:
- Replace the upper and lower halls with a new, safe, secure, energy-efficient two-story academic building.
- Build a new gymnasium with new locker rooms and bleachers; plus renovations to existing gymnasium.
- Include a new cafeteria (as part of the two story academic building), with a wing of the existing cafeteria to be renovated into a small performing arts area.
If approved by voters, the new bond levy would begin in 2020, after the Brockway bond expires.
The estimated rate would be $.11 lower than the current rate. If the measure does not pass, a new tax assessment would not be made, and the projects set out above would not be completed. Please visit the district web page at www.wdsd.org or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WinstonDillardSD/ for more information. We hope that the entire Winston-Dillard community will take the time to get out and vote.
The Douglas High School graduation ceremony will be held June 8 at Jacoby Auditorium at Umpqua Community College starting at 6 p.m. Congratulations seniors on a job well done!
If you would like to find out more information concerning school events, please go to the district web page at www.wdsd.org and access the district and/or each school’s calendar. For sporting events see the Sports Center link on the Douglas High School web page. As we continue the school year, we look forward to “Connecting our community, students and families with educators for the purpose of fostering enthusiastic lifelong learners”. On behalf of the District I would like to thank you for your continued support.
