The Sutherlin High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies will be a car parade with a drive-in style graduation at the high school, starting at 2 p.m. June 7. All speeches and information on graduating seniors will be broadcast by Brooke Communications.
Hailey Boehm is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Amy and Mike Boehm and sister to Markis and Adisyn Boehm. Hailey will attend University of Oregon in the fall to pursue a psychology degree. Her hobbies include spending time with friends, hiking, baking, exercising and reading. At Sutherlin High School, she participated in FFA, leadership and varsity cheer and drama. She was the senior class president, National Honor Society president.
Nolan Carson is a valedictorian. Nolan is the son of Stacey and Todd Carson and brother to Kylee and Reese. He plans to attend Oregon State University to major in environmental economics and policy, with the goal of attending law school. He enjoys hiking, listening to music and traveling. Nolan was the FFA Sutherlin chapter president, the Umpqua FFA district president, the associated student body president and secretary of the National Honor Society.
Regan Elisa Leatherwood is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Dana and Kent Leatherwood and sibling to Cassidy. She will attend Oregon State University in the fall. Her hobbies include arts and spending time outdoors. Regan was the Sutherlin FFA chapter vice president, student body treasurer, resident of HOSA — Future Health Professional, and participated in National Honor Society and Leadership.
Zachary Lor is valedictorian. He is the son of Tracy and David Lor and sibling to Ariel and Brandon Lor. He plans to major in computer engineering at Oregon Institute of Technology. Zachary as the student body vice president and participated in National Honor Society, leadership and robotics.
Grace Matteo is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Tachan and Mike Matteo and sister of Michael, Joe and Emma Matteo. She plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University and major in business administration. She was the Sutherlin FFA chapter treasurer, basketball statistician and involved in leadership.
Carly Sherman is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Alyson and Bruce Sherman of Oakland and sister to Jordan, Maisie and Lainey Sherman. She will attend Oregon State University in the fall. Carly enjoys drawing, dancing and spending time with friends. She participated in FFA, National Honor Society, Unified Partners Club, yearbook and received top dog academic award.
Maisie Sherman is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Alyson and Bruce Sherman of Oakland and sister to Jordan, Carly and Lainey Sherman. She will attend Oregon State University in the fall. Maisie was in FFA, National Honors Society and received a top dog academic award and FFA academic excellence award. She enjoys reading, writing, spending time with friends and family.
The 2020 graduates are: Haley Aiken, Reinaldo Alcantar, Christian Anderson, Byron Baker, Jason Baker, Rachel Barclay, Douglas Barnett, Angelina Barrett, Tyler Beck, Logan Berriman, Eric Blodgett, Hailey Boehm, Seth Bowden, Shawn Bradley, Michael Brown, Joseph Caldwell, Marisol Camarena, Aysiah Candelaria, Shakiya Candelaria, Brandon Carr, Nolan Carson, Alexandra Carwithen, Nicholas Castillo, Brookelyn Clark, Shauna Claughton, Abigail Crawford, Kobey Crump, Isaiah Denley-Arensmeier, Gavin Eastwood, Garrett Edwards, Hunter Elbert, Colton Fadness, Jonathan Farley, Daniella Fields, Donald Fields, Leellian Flores, Alyssa Fox, Carmen Ganger, Mason Gill, Donavan Gresser, Hector Guerrero Nunez, Kiersten Haines, Colby Havel, Kale Holland, Maya Hollinshead, Issac Horn, Trail Horn, Dayden Jacobs, Hannah Jarman, Jaesun Jones, Trevor Keady, Mercedes Ketchem, Gavin Kuxhausen, Hailey Lantis, Regan Leatherwood, Tanner Lierman, Zachary Lor, Tanner Marlin, Abigail Masterfield, Grace Matteo, Teuku Maturidi, Tabitha Maynard, Alyssa McCormick, Gavin Medlock, Jacob Merrifield, Emma Moran, Darren Nastick, Madison Offord, Lauren Packard, Alexis Parson, Dylin Peterman, Jacob Ralston, Jacob Reinwald, Francine Salvador, Ethan Schmid, Alexa Shaver, Carly Sherman, Maisie Sherman, Paige Smith, Alexis Speigel, Adrian Stanton, Natalie Stewart, Hunter Strong, Charity Thacker-Porterfield, Kirstyn Thomas, Sydnee Tilley, Mao Urasaki, Grayson Vallotton, Bianca Vicari, Mason Wagner, Tyler Warner, Trinity Warren, Ian Wedekind-King, Case Wells, Kyler Wells.
