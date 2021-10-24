Even a tedious six hour drive through Eastern Oregon failed to dishearten a group of dedicated Sutherlin FFA students. In the State Soil Judging Career Development Event (CDE) held in John Day, Oregon on Oct. 18, the Sutherlin FFA A Team placed second and the Sutherlin FFA B Team won first place.
The Culver FFA Chapter took first place in the CDE and Central Linn and Bonanza placed third and fourth, respectively.
The Soils CDE teaches students how to find certain qualities in soils and find out what agricultural crops can be grown in it. All members are required to take samples from different soil pits and identify the different types of soil found in each pit.
