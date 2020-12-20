It’s been a project two years in the making, with many more to go.
Sutherlin FFA members and volunteers with the Friends of Ford’s Pond have spent the past two years preparing, planting and growing oak trees. This month, over 20 volunteers planted 400 of those trees across 58 acres on the western slopes above Ford’s Pond in an effort to restore oak savanna habitat to the area.
“It was fun and nice to see FOFP and Sutherlin FFA partnering to better the community,” said Paige Edmonson, a freshman of the Sutherlin FFA chapter.
Jim Houseman, the president of Friends of Ford’s Pond was very impressed with the outcome of the planting.
Houseman said the first planting day goal was 100 trees, but everyone went above and beyond and a total of 200 trees where planted instead, which is half of the total number of trees that were being planted.
It took about three hours each morning of the Saturday planting days because of the number of volunteers and the preparations made by the Friends of Ford’s Pond volunteers during the week. Planning involved coordinating dates and times that worked for the Sutherlin FFA chapter and other volunteers.
During the week, volunteers Joe Keady and Tony Rosa made holes and laid out the materials. Along with organizing the event itself, COVID-19 regulations and procedures had to be kept in mind.
Two years ago, Sutherlin FFA members collected acorns that were planted and stored in Sutherlin FFA’s greenhouse.
Students did initial data collection on acorn size and density along with comparing it to germination rate and initial growth. The trees were cared for and after students left campus this spring, Friends of Ford’s Pond volunteers took over the weekly watering until the fall.
As the seedlings developed into trees it was time to plant them. Fall is the best time to plant because the ground moisture gives them the most time to establish.
The Sutherlin FFA chapter and the Friends of Ford’s Pond shared the goal of returning the area to oak savanna. This is a priorly diminished ecosystem with the potential for a great deal of biodiversity.
According to researchers at Oregon State University, The Willamette Valley’s white oak savanna habitat is only about 1% of what it was 200 years ago, which they deduced by basing the number on old photos and journals.
This would add much variety, recreation, and environmental benefits to the area being developed around Ford’s Pond.
Houseman said 196 bird species call Ford’s Pond home. By restoring the oak savanna, more animals will have a safe environment to live.
These trees will be in the grow tubes for 3-5 years, depending on growth rates and ground moisture, which will also affect survivability. After that, it will be 20 to 30 years for them to start filling in the tree canopy. The goal for tree canopy is 50% to allow grass and forbs to grow underneath and around the oaks. The trees will then live for decades after that. Members of the Sutherlin FFA chapter and the Friends Of Ford’s Pond will work closely to capture the growth and care for the trees for many years to come.
It has been exciting for those involved to see acorns become trees and the groups will continue to watch them grow into mature trees. This project has created opportunities for Sutherlin FFA members and the community.
“I enjoyed knowing that I had an impact on the future of the oak tree savanna to help improve habitat and biodiversity for the wildlife in our community,” said Libby Whited, a senior of the Sutherlin FFA chapter.
I would like to commend Tony Rosa who volunteered his time and effort to start the Ford Pond project. He put many hard work hours clearing overgrown acres of brush, berry bushes and Hawthorn trees.. Tony and a volunteer also dug the holes for the oak tree seedlings.
May I also commend the school volunteers who helped plant the oak seedlings..
