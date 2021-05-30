In this past week, Sutherlin FFA chapter members competed in State Forestry and State Soils.
Chapter members competed in the State Soils competition in the Willamette Valley on May 21.
On May 24, chapter members competed in State Forestry in Roseburg at Umpqua Community College.
Both the forestry team and soils team placed first at the state level for Sutherlin FFA.
The Sutherlin FFA State Soils CDE team traveled to the Willamette Valley to identify and evaluate soil samples. The soils career development event gives students a chance to gain an understanding of the basic needs for agricultural land whether it be for crops or for livestock.
All members were required to sample various soil pits for the land’s slope and drainage, quality of the soil and determine what activity the land would be best suited for. Sutherlin FFA’s soil team placed first in state.
This year’s state soil competition was able to be held in person and students were able to travel to compete. Things are slowly going back to normal in the world of FFA career development events.
Sidney William, a junior in the Sutherlin FFA chapter who competed in the state forestry competition, said, “I enjoyed that as a team we got to travel to another area and have fun essentially playing in the dirt. I enjoyed that we got to learn more about soil formation and how soil can be so different from one place to another even if they are only a football field away.”
The Sutherlin FFA State Forestry CDE team competed in Roseburg at the Umpqua Community College to showcase their abilities to identify forestry equipment and calculate forest business management problems. This career development event teaches students to diagnose forest disorders, manage forests and to apply approved silviculture practices. This event offers students the opportunity of a possible career choice in forestry and natural resources.
Sutherlin FFA’s forestry team placed first in state. This year’s state forestry competition was able to be held in person as well.
Ethan Yarbrough, a junior who competed in the state forestry competition, said “I really enjoyed the competition because it is very challenging but also very fun.”
Although competitions have looked differently lately, chapter members were able to travel and compete in person for the state soils and forestry competitions.
Sutherlin FFA has been working hard to prepare for the annual livestock show, the Douglas County Lamb Show on June 5. Students participating have been preparing all year for this event and the Sutherlin FFA chapter and community are looking forward to their success.
State Soils
1. Sutherlin
Sutherlin Individuals
2. Sidney Williams; 3. Katie Price; 8. Shyla Hunt; 10. Libby Whited; Madison Crump and Hailey Blake also competed.
State Forestry
1. Sutherlin
Sutherlin Individuals
1. Sidney Williams; 3. Ethan Yarbrough; Emaly McBroom, Madison Crump, Sam Morris, Tegan Lofton, Sierra Burdett, Owen Brach and Makayla Murphy also competed.
