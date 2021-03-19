The Sutherlin FFA chapter has finally got to kick off some activities this year.
With COVID-19 guidelines it has been very difficult for the chapter to be involved and have students competing for different things. However, in the past month things have changed drastically and students are getting more leverage on competitions and other activities.
Sutherlin FFA beginning and advanced parliamentary procedure teams moved on past the district level.
The advanced team for Sutherlin competed at the sectional level, getting second place.
The beginning team moved on from sectionals and competed at state, where they took home a first place state banner.
The parliamentary procedure career development event consists of public speaking skills, proper use of parliamentary procedure and knowledge and debate skills. The president and/or chairman is judged on their ability to preside. This competition took place live over an online platform.
Sutherlin’s FFA beginning parliamentary procedure team will move onto nationals happening later this year.
Katie Price, the Sutherlin FFA chapter president and the Umpqua Valley District president was elected as the Oregon FFA sentinel.
Next year Katie Price will travel all over to schools in Oregon with the rest of the officer team and take part in workshops, events, state convention and much more.
“I am so excited to serve the Oregon FFA organization this year with a team of five other individuals from around the state,” Katie said. “I hope to serve with love and humility. I look forward to forming connections and relationships and spreading value and passion through Oregon FFA members.”
The Sutherlin FFA has been pleased to announce having another state officer and are very excited to see what opportunities Katie has this next year.
The Sutherlin FFA chapter has also been recognized as a superior chapter this past year. Being a superior chapter all comes back to students and their involvement with the FFA program.
The Sutherlin FFA agriculture issue team also competed at the state level, taking fourth place.
The ag issues contest consists of researching an important topic in the agriculture realm of the world and putting together a 15-minute presentation. This presentation includes the pros and cons of the issue so people see both sides of the problem.
This year the ag issues team did a presentation of monarch butterflies. The presentation on the monarch butterfly was presented to four groups within the community such as the Sutherlin Rotary Club, Elkton Community Education Center, the Farm Bureau, the Douglas County Livestock Association and the Friend’s of Fords Pond.
The Sutherlin FFA chapter has many activities coming up such as the yearly plant sale, competitions and livestock showing.
With COVID-19 restrictions things may continue to look different this year but students in the chapter will work extremely hard and find ways to get involved.
