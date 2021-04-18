The Sutherlin FFA program offers an ag business class for students and gives them an opportunity to create real life businesses.
Every other year, the Sutherlin FFA program offers an agriculture business class to students who are junior and seniors. The ag business class is a completely student-led business and has many different aspects. This class gives students the opportunities to set up successful businesses throughout the year.
Wes Crawford, the Sutherlin FFA advisor, has pushed the agriculture business class to so many accomplishments this year considering the guidelines that have to be followed.
The purpose of the ag business class is to teach students the process, skills and knowledge about running a small to medium business.
Students have had to participate in interviews and creating resumes and applications in order to be hired into these businesses that are created in the class.
Within these different student led businesses, there are student leaders and a CEO. From there, each student has a particular role that needs accomplished for each business to be successful and organized.
“My favorite aspect of the ag business class is the fact we have to communicate and work together to create a successful business. Also getting the chance to plant everything in the greenhouse and take care of it all on our own” said Erin Eslinger, a junior in the class.
The Sutherlin FFA ag business class has had many big projects.
One being the microbusiness that each team was required to put together. These microbusinesses included tasks like: presenting, budgeting, advertising, building and selling products.
Students had products such as cutting boards, custom wood signs, ornaments and benches.
Each team was given a small budget that they could use for materials and other things they needed, however the requirements included bringing back a set amount of money.
Each microbusiness team was successful and sold many products. Students were able to learn how to use websites for people to place their order but also the process of selling products.
The microbusiness project for the ag business class was only the start.
By having the microbusiness project, really helped set up the backbone for the Sutherlin plant sale.
From the interview process all the way to selling the products, they were able to understand each step it took before the plant sale came around. Each student has now been able to use their skills and knowledge from the microbusiness into the plant sale, making the plant sale more efficient in hopes for a successful year.
Each year the Sutherlin FFA has a plant sale that is put on by students.
This year’s business class has worked many hours inside the greenhouse as well as outside of the greenhouse to get things ready for the plant sale.
Sutherlin High School has split students into A and B days that cuts the alphabet in half. This schedule has made it difficult for the business that is completely run by students considering they can’t all meet together everyday like usual.
The plant sale is set to open for online purchasing at 7 p.m. April 21st on sutherlinffa.org.
Students have been hard at work between planting and giving the greenhouse extra care as well as taking steps to set up a successful business.
The plant sale will lead students to the end of the school year.
The class has created many goals and missions for the plant sale that they would all like to see be accomplished.
