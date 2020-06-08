SUTHERLIN — As they made their way toward Sutherlin High School on Sunday afternoon, graduating seniors could hear the voice of Spanish teacher Ransom Bodeen over the radios in their cars.
It was the school's first ever drive-thru commencement ceremony and parade, organized as an alternative to the usual service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bodeen acknowledged that 2020's school closure had been hard, and that teachers had intended to save the best for last. But he also spoke about the future.
He said times like these — crossroads, finish lines, new horizons — offer a chance to reflect and reassess. The question before the graduates of 2020 now, he said, is what have they learned and where will they go from here?
"Culturally, we aim at economic prosperity and happiness," Bodeen said. "But if those things are your goal, you'll most likely be disappointed. If you aim at what is meaningful, you'll be happier than if you aim at happiness. You see happiness is the result of something else. Aim at what is full of meaning and a byproduct is happiness."
Student body president Hailey Boehm said she truly believes there's no better class than the Class of 2020 to navigate graduating during a pandemic.
"We are adaptable, we are strong and I cannot wait to see where life takes each and every one of us," she said.
She said sometimes seniors cringe when they look back at photos or videos of themselves as freshmen, but that's good because it shows how much they've grown.
That, she said, will continue.
"This is not the end of the book. This is the end of the chapter. We have so much more to learn and much more space to grow in the years that follow, and I wish everyone the best as we step outside Sutherlin High School and into adulthood," Boehm said.
Boehm was the first to arrive at the football field, perched atop a white SUV, and her vehicle led the rest in circling around the track.
After stepping out to have her picture taken and receive her diploma, she announced each of the rest of her classmates' names as they stepped out to receive their diplomas and have their photos taken. The students' activities and accomplishments were read out over the radio as well.
Afterward, the cars paraded back through the streets.
Sutherlin High School Principal Kevin Hunt told The News-Review the community really came together to make this graduation happen, including Sutherlin police and fire departments and the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce. The Sutherlin Lions placed flags along Central Avenue for the parade, Family Church helped with the recordings that were broadcast on Brooke Communications station i101, and Sutherlin Blackberry Festival organizers handled the roadblocks.
Some students also rode in classic cars provided by Street Memories Car Club and the Timberland Corvette Club.
Hunt said he hoped the community's generosity would inspire the graduates in the future.
"Maybe they'll pay it forward down the road," Hunt said.
