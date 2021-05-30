The Sutherlin High School graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at the Sutherlin High School football field, 500 E. Fourth Ave.
Ariel Lor is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Tracy and David Lor. Her high school activities have included National Honor Society, yearbook, band, robotics club and helping in the IT department. Ariel plans to double major at Western Oregon University with the ultimate goal of becoming a teacher.
Katie Price is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Debbie and Curt Price of Sutherlin. Throughout high school, Katie served as chapter and district president in FFA, held various positions in ASB, played volleyball and was involved in National Honor Society, receiving an honors diploma for all four years of school. Following high school, Katie is excited to serve as an Oregon FFA State Officer, where she will travel across the state meeting various FFA members.
Graduates of the Sutherlin High School class of 2021 are: Kylie Aguiar, Xander Atkinson, Isaiah Baez, Paige Bailey, Joshua Beckstead, Collin Bodine, Wyatt Brink, Tabbitha Brown, William Brown, Melissa Bryant, Kaylei Burdett, Tyler Burdett, Jacob Carrillo, Matthew Carrillo, Aurora Cheatham, Tyler Clement, Isabelle Cummings, Joshua Davis, Blain DeBaca, Amy Dickover, Coby Feagins, Kayla Felix, Sterling Foster, Ethan Gautreau, Daniella Gonzalez, Ashley Haaby, Aubrey Hall, Emily Hanson, Olivia Higgs, Shyla Hunt, Emma Kirby, Keegan Lahley, Lacee Langdon, Haylie Lawson, Aidan Lillie, Rebekah Link, Ariel Lor, Daniel Lyons, Benjamin Mattin, Savannah McHugill, Caden Meabon, Emma Miller, Lillyann Moore, Alaina Moos, Andrew Munsey, Julia Oliveira, Stephanie Orr, Tehgan Pacini, Andre Packard, Brayson Parsons, Houston Petty, Katherine Price, Breanna Rader, Aryana Ramirez-Reyes, Luke Rethwill, Bailey Sheldon, Dylan Smalley, Keith Sorenson, Kolbi Stinnett, Mariah Summers, Jadyn Vermillion, Trevin Wattman, Libby Whited, Daisey Willow, Ashton Wolfe, Brandon Woods and Olivia Young.
