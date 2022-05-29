The Sutherlin High School graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the school’s football field, 500 E. Fourth Ave., Sutherlin.
Marissa Magana is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Alicia Eastwood and Eddy Magana of Sutherlin. During high school, she served as senior class presidents, FFA chapter president, FFA district secretary and National Honor Society secretary. She also participated in softball and soccer and will be receiving an honors diploma. She plans to major in nursing at George Fox University, with the goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.
Ashley Radmer is a valedictorian and the daughter of Jenny and Scott Radmer. Her extracurricular activities included serving as National Honor Society president, FFA, 4-H, cross-country and softball. She will also be receiving an honors diploma. She will be attending Western Oregon University, majoring in biology and pre-medicine followed with medical school to become a radiologist.
Sidney Williams is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Jamie Reeves and Tom Wiliams. She was involved in FFA, track, soccer, robotics and symphonic band. Sydney plans to attend Umpqua Community College, where she hopes to begin her degree in forestry or civil engineering with an emphasis in soils and aquatics. Then she plans to transfer to Oregon State University to eventually become a habitat restoration engineer.
The 2022 graduates of Sutherlin High School are: Nina Alford, Anthony Brown, Christapher Caldwell, Samantha Caldwell, Matthew Cantwell, Andrick Cardenas-Gil, Paul Cervantes, Zackary Cheatham, Kailey Christensen, Chaylee Christianson, Anthony Clark, Justin Coello, Angel Cole, Oston Connors, Connor Cooley, Hope Cooper, Trevor Cross, Jolene Davis, Juan Delgado, Adan Diaz, Lucas Doolittle, Trinity Elbert, Lynae Ellsworth, Erin Eslinger, Morgan Getz, Ryan Gilbert, Adin Groleau-Mandin. Caelum Hall, Kahner Hardin, Collin Hayes, Kaylee Holland, Katie Johnson, Kaley Kuxhausen, Mandi Levy, Andre Littlebear, Amber Lyons, Erica MacDonald, Marissa Magana, Brayden Mandero, Tiffany Mansfield, Emaly McBroom, Christian McClellan, Jacob McDaniel, Thomas Mentes, John Miller, Connor Moser, Josiah Murphy, Tianna Murphy, Trent Olsen, Zachary Ory, Lily Porter, Ash’Lynn Radford, Ashley Radmer, Austin Rigsby, Nikkol Rodriguez-Rast, Kaybie Rutledge, Karleigh Schoonover, Aliyah Snow, Isabella Stone, Madyson Terra, Kaitlyn Teske, Jazmin Teuteberg, Andrew Turner, Madison Turner, Mallory Turner, Tahlor Westrom, Ramsey Wilfong, Sidney Williams, Tylar Williams, Thomas Woods, Ethan Yarbrough.
