SUTHERLIN — Growing a love for agriculture while learning how to germinate green beans.
That was one of the approaches the Sutherlin High School FFA took Thursday when its members visited elementary schools throughout their school district as part of outreach during national FFA week.
“What is germination?” Libby Whited asked the students in Jennifer Bracken’s kindergarten classroom at East Primary School.
Whited got a variety of answers, from bugs to bats and kangaroos to trees. Ultimately, it was her fellow high school student and teacher for the day, Katie Price, who told the students germination is when a seed starts to grow.
Students were able to correctly answer that a seed needs water, light and soil to grow.
But Whited and Price were going to show them how to germinate a seed without the soil — using just water and light.
Sutherlin FFA senior Nolan Carson said it’s one of three lessons the Sutherlin FFA students are teaching the elementary school students. The lessons come from the nonprofit Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom.
Kindergartners worked in groups of about six and worked together to create three cups that would help to grow green beans.
First, they used a pencil to poke a hole in the bottom of a small paper cup, then they wrapped a paper towel around the paper cup and placed it inside of a larger clear plastic cup.
Each kindergartner was given two seeds which they placed between the two cups.
Then, Whited helped put water in the paper cups and the children watched as the water soaked into the paper towel to get moisture to the seeds.
The seed starters were placed in the window and little roots should start to sprout in about four to 10 days.
At the end of the lesson, Price asked students some of the same questions they were asked at the beginning of class.
“I’m happy they held on to the knowledge,” Price said.
It was the third class Price and Whited taught that day.
Carson said students signed up to teach, some just one period, others a full day. Carson and Zach Lor then worked together to create a schedule to make sure all elementary school class received a lesson in agriculture.
It was one of several events the organization had scheduled that week, including a pancake breakfast, alumni auction and bonfire.
Kindergartners were already signing up to water the plants over the next few days before the FFA students even left the classroom.
