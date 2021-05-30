When graduating Sutherlin High School senior and class president Libby Whited looks back on the past four years, it’s her work in Future Farmers of America that has been the most important to her.
“I would say my most proud moment in FFA was when I made it to the national level in both forestry and nursery and landscape,” she said.
FFA opens doors and gives students experience they wouldn’t have otherwise, she said.
This was the first year she made the national level in both competitions. In her junior year, she made nationals in nursing and landscape, and in her sophomore year she made nationals in forestry.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, she wasn’t able to participate in the national competition this year.
“I was pretty bummed about that,” she said.
Both competitions require a lot of plant identification. For nursery, she had to identify 150 different plants, and for forestry she had to identify 75. The forestry competition also includes an exercise called measuring logs that determines how many logs would fit in the tree.
Another FFA project she’s glad she participated in was the oak restoration project at Ford’s Pond in Sutherlin. Over several years, students planted acorns, grew the trees in the school’s greenhouse and then planted hundreds of native oak tree saplings.
She said when they were planted, the oaks looked just like sticks coming out of the ground with two oak leaves on top.
It was “super cool” to be a part of a project that will last for a very long time, she said.
“Down the road in 20 years as I’m driving by and I have the kids in the car with me, I can say I participated in that. I’m part of the reason that all those trees are there, because when I was growing up there were no trees there,” she said.
In her junior year, Whited organized a fundraiser and used the money to purchase supplies for students to make tie blankets.
These blankets were created with two large pieces of fleece that have 2” strips cut all around the edges. The strips from the two pieces were then tied together to form an extra warm blanket — no sewing necessary.
The blankets were donated to the former Casa de Belen teen homeless shelter near Christmas that year.
“I thought it would be really cool to not only give them something to smile about and make their day a little better, but also give them a blanket that they can hold and have something to help them feel safe and warm,” she said.
Whited plans to attend Western Oregon University and enter the teaching program.
“I have a goal for myself that I’m going to obtain my master’s degree in four years, so I’m really going to try to push through to that goal because I was able to obtain so many college credits during my high school career,” she said.
Whited is interested in teaching either at the elementary school or the college level, but she’s planning to start with the elementary level.
“Growing up I always loved all my teachers and had a really strong connection with them,” she said.
Teachers like her FFA adviser have pushed her to grow and better herself, she said.
“That is really something that I want to do for my future students,” she said.
During this strange senior year, so changed by the pandemic, she said she’s learned the importance of living in the moment. And she’s missed her friends, who she’s known since preschool.
“I want to take advantage of every single moment I can to hang out with these people before we go our separate ways,” she said.
