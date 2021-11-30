Sutherlin High School now has a portable automated external defibrillator thanks to a contribution from the David Heller Foundation.
The foundation worked alongside the Oregon Schools Activities Association to provide the school with an AED, a tool used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
“The health and safety of our athletes is extremely important,” said Jon Martz, the school's principal. “We’re grateful to be awarded an AED that can be used today and in the future.”
The newly acquired AED will travel with athletes at away games, while also being available for use at home games. Once activated, the device displays visual images and provides instructions on how to help the individual.
“In the event one of our athletes needs assistance, we’ll be prepared. The David Heller Foundation is committed to promoting teens’ heart health and the AEDs given to schools are a testament to that,” said Josh Grotting, the school's athletic director.
The David Heller Foundation was founded in honor of David Heller, who died as a result of an undiagnosed heart condition at the age of 17. Various efforts from the non-profit include educating the public on cardiac screening, supporting cardiac screenings for teenage athletes and providing scholarships for students in secondary and higher education.
Since early November, the foundation has given out more than 270 AEDs.
