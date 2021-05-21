SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin High School teacher Wes Crawford ruined his surprise party by doing exactly what he was being praised for: caring for his students.
Douglas Education Service District staff hung up a banner in the Sutherlin High School library, and Crawford was asked to meet with Principal Marty Gary before his class started in the morning. Instead, Crawford saw two of his students sitting in the library and went to check on them.
He initially didn’t notice that a celebration was planned for him, but then saw his name on the banner that recognized him as the Regional Teacher of the Year.
“I appreciate the recognition and the support for teachers,” Crawford said. “I know other people who have had this recognition and they’re awesome people, so the be associated with them is really cool.”
Gary hired Crawford right out of college and has zero regrets about that hire.
“Wes is an awesome staff member,” Gary said. “He has lots of abilities in lots of areas. I think one of the real keys to his success that others would do well to emulate, is that he works at establishing relationships with kids at a lot of different levels. He leads the FFA activities here. He also runs our metal shop.
“He’s also the person that really helped us in virtual learning this year. He had a lot of experience and abilities to help people as they struggled with that format.”
Crawford has been at the school for 14 years where he teaches agricultural sciences. He won $500 and will be in the running to be Oregon’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in the fall.
Madison Crump and Tegan Lofton were the students sitting in the library working on a project.
“He’s amazing,” Madison said. “I’ve only ever had like one teacher who was engaging and so focused on his students. And he wants his students to grow, and push you to do your best and be the best you can be. He always knows where your strengths and weaknesses are and always tries to push you to keep growing.”
Tegan said that Crawford was one of the most supportive teachers she’s had and has had a lot of impact on her.
“I want to stay in FFA, but I think mostly he’s had a big impact on me wanting to stay in FFA,” Tegan said. “I honestly probably wouldn’t be interested in the topics that he teaches, most of the time. I live in a cul-de-sac with concrete for miles and I’m learning about forestry and animals, and I have never had any experience with any of that stuff.”
Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members and are selected by a panel of regional representatives.
Sutherlin School District Superintendent Terry Prestianni praised Crawford for his teaching but also for being a leader among staff and a leader in the district.
“His work is invaluable and he puts kids first,” Prestianni said.
Crawford helped modernize the Sutherlin High School library, turning it into more of a student center. Students in his class helped create the desks that are a central feature of the new layout.
Crawford said one of his favorite memories of teaching this year was when he hosted the FFA’s chapter public speaking event, which was done virtually. When looking for judges, Crawford reached out to past students.
“I actually sent texts out to a lot of kids who’ve been in my class throughout the years, from 10, 12, 7, 5 years ago,” Crawford said. “We had 20-25 judges that night and two-thirds were past students. They were was in Bend, one was in Georgia, just all over. It was so cool to still have that connection with them and keep up with them for a long time, and some I hadn’t talked to for several years. It was awesome, they were still willing to put in this effort after years.”
