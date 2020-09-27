A student at East Primary School in Sutherlin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from Superintendent Terry Prestianni.
Prestianni said the school district was made aware of the positive test by the Douglas Public Health Network.
"We are working very closely with local public health and The Oregon Health Authority to notify parents of the children in the cohort that the child that tested positive was in and are asking them to quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms," Prestianni's statement read.
Parents of children in the same cohort as the person who tested positive, will be notified by school officials Sunday.
Sutherlin School District will be open for on-site instruction for kindergarten through third grade on Monday, with fourth through 12th grade in comprehensive distance learning with afternoon labs and on-site special programs.
“This is a great example of a school doing everything right regarding student cohorts, reducing risk and mitigating transmission of COVID-19 in a school setting," Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said in the statement sent out be the school district. "School officials are working very closely with DPHN and myself to care for the one positive case and advise parents, families and staff that are close contacts. We believe the risk is low to the school community and DPHN remains available to support the families that are quarantining.”
While in self-quarantine, Douglas Public Health Network says people should stay home, check their temperature at least twice a day, watch for other symptoms, wear face covering even around household members, wash hands and stay in a designated room.
As of noon Sunday, there were 233 COVID-19 cases in Douglas County, with 210 confirmed positive tests and 23 presumed positive. There are six Douglas County residents who are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
(1) comment
Think this through. The positive test results from an East Primary School student was received today. That means the student was tested at least 1 – 2 weeks ago, meaning the student and their possibly infected family have been circulating at school and in the community for the last 1 – 2 weeks, possibly infecting many other children and their families.
According to the article, the child who tested positive and that family are being quarantined. None of the other children or family members who have been in direct contact with the infected child are being isolated, tested or quarantined. At least until they start showing symptoms. Meaning they may have infected several other people by that time.
According to Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, “we believe the risk is low to the school community.” How can anyone feel comfortable with Dr. Dannenhoffer’s words considering on March 9 he advised Douglas County School Superintendents AGAINST closing schools to minimize the spread of coronavirus (below link), the exact OPPOSITE guidance provided by medical experts nationwide?
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/gov-kate-brown-announces-school-closures-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/article_fc86767e-11b1-5cb8-ae47-322562230a65.html
This is the same Dr. Dannenhoffer who claimed on June 28 (below link) that, “It’s going to be a great experiment when we start schools.” Does this really sound like a man of science whom you can trust with the lives of your children?
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/plans-to-reopen-schools-will-need-flexibility-focus-on-safety/article_3a65ca36-e440-5b2e-b7ad-b15a8d77f00a.html
