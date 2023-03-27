SUTHERLIN — What would you do for an extra $100 a month?
For a select few seniors at Oakland and Sutherlin high schools, they get paid $100 a month to go to school. It’s their job to maintain as close to perfect attendance as possible and turn in homework assignments. It’s also their job to stay in contact with school staff at least once a month.
These students are part of the Rotary Club of Sutherlin‘s Starfish program, which employs seniors to stay in school. The program was started in 2009 by Dorothy Hosking, who thought of the idea after reading a magazine article.
“I was reading an article about a gentleman who wrote about teaching kids how to look at their schooling as a kind of employment,” she explained. “It got my mind thinking about these kids in Sutherlin who just couldn’t overcome all the speed bumps that they have in front of them. I thought, if we hire these kids to go to school, maybe that’ll work.”
Hosking privately funded the program at Sutherlin for its first two years before approaching the local rotary. A few years later, the program was extended to Oakland High School. Now, funding is provided for up to two students per year per school.
It’s up to school staff to choose who among the incoming senior class will receive this scholarship each year. They look for students in need of a little extra help and encouragement. Usually, those students are struggling with attendance or are a few credits short of meeting graduation requirements.
When students accept the scholarship, they agree to meet the program’s criteria each month in order to receive any paid wages. Along with meeting with staff monthly, turning in assignments on time, partaking in an extracurricular activity and attending school, students submit a monthly letter talking about their personal lives and school activities. The hope is to create open lines of communication, and meeting student needs that may otherwise not be noticed.
The money is an incentive, Sutherlin High School assistant principal Sean Radford said, which is used to help students work towards success.
“I think the money is the carrot at first,” Radford said. “But once they become part of the program, we meet regularly and we can build a relationship and try to support them.”
Often times, Radford said, it just takes that student showing up to school to realize its a good place to be. He recalls one participant who probably would have been successful even if they took the money away, simply because she made connections on campus.
According to Hosking, the program has seen a 97% success rate at helping students reach graduation. Before entering the program, Hosking said students had a 50% or lower expectation of graduating.
There are no requirements to seek further education after high school.
“We want to support a variety of different people,” Oakland High School Counselor Christina Walker-Clark said. “When I first started in education, it was pushed that kids needed to go to college. As we’re starting to roll back, we’re looking at all options for students.”
Now in its 14th year, the program is sponsoring three students. Funds are usually generated through the rotary’s annual auction fundraiser, but the event couldn’t be held this year. Anyone interested in supporting the program can mail donations to Rotary Club of Sutherlin, P.O. Box 1203, Sutherlin OR 97479.
“I really didn’t know exactly what the benefits were going to be,” Hosking said. “I just hoped that it would help the kids, which it has. It really has.”
