Sutherlin School District will have a $22 million, 30-year bond measure on the May 2020 ballot to fund capital improvement projects around the district.
The school board voted in favor of the bond during its Jan. 13 meeting.
"In an effort to improve learning environments and safety throughout Sutherlin School District, the School Board has agreed to pursue a bond initiative that, if passed, would address some of the district’s top needs," according to a press release.
Projects included in the measure include replacing West Intermediate School with a new two-story building on district-owned property, completing repair and maintenance projects throughout the district, constructing secure entryways with fencing and cameras, replacing windows at the middle school and improving communication systems.
If the measure passes, the district will receive $4 million in matching grants from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching program.
“The decision to pursue this level of funding was based on careful consideration of the feedback we have received from our community as well as the goals we have for our district and its future,” Superintendent Terry Prestianni said in the press release. "This bond will allow the district to extend the life of the district’s current resources, which we understand our community cares deeply about."
The $22 million bond measure, if approved by voters, would cost taxpayers an estimated $1.29 per $1,000 in assessed property tax value and would go into effect in January 2021.
Sutherlin School District had a $42.5 million bond measure on the May 2018 ballot, which was denied by 65.3% of voters. That measure was to replace West Intermediate School, improve security and provide structural updates.
Prestianni noted the building proposed this time around would be smaller and would be built on property already owned by the school district.
