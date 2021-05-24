SUTHERLIN— Children in Sutherlin and the surrounding areas have the opportunity to participate in the Summer Food Service Program sponsored by Sutherlin School District.
Breakfast and Lunch will be available at 2 locations this summer.
All children ages 18 and under are eligible for this free program. Children do not need to participate in any of the scheduled activities at the sites to be eligible to participate in the food service program.
From June 21 to July 22, breakfast and lunch will be served at Sutherlin Middle School at 649 E. Fourth Ave., Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is served from 8:30 am to 9:15 am. Lunch is served from 11:45 am to 12:30 pm.
From July 5 to July 29, breakfast and lunch will be served at West Intermediate School at 531 N. Comstock, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is served from 7:30 am to 8:15 am. Lunch is served from 10:45 am to 11:30 am.
Children do not need to be present; a parent or guardian can pick up lunches for them.
