Sutherlin School District will put the finishing touches on a community survey this week to find out if people would be supportive of a bond levy in 2020.
The school district is working with BP Media on creating the survey, which Superintendent Terry Prestianni hopes will go out to the community sometime next week.
"There will be multiple questions on the poll," Prestianni said. "We talked about looking at would they support something substantially less than we did last time? And those questions will be hashed out hopefully by the end of the week."
In May 2018, voters in Sutherlin rejected a measure that would have provided the district with $42.5 million to replace West Intermediate School, improve security and provide structural updates.
Building structure and safety have remained a priority for the district.
Prestianni said he hopes to have the results from the survey in late November or early December so the board can make an informed decision on whether to go for a bond.
