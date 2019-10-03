SUTHERLIN — Seniors at Sutherlin High School raised $1,800 by selling parking spots to their peers and giving them the option to decorate those designated areas.
“I knew other schools were doing it and we had no money in our senior fund, so I pretty much organized it,” said Sutherlin senior class president Hailey Boehm.
Boehm and a few other seniors re-striped the parking spaces and students interested in buying a spot listed their name and were entered into a drawing.
There were 24 spots, and most cost $65, with the exception of seven spots right behind the gym, which went for $100.
Boehm said she heard some initial complaints about the cost, but those seven spots turned out to be the more desired spots. All parking spots were sold on the first day.
The senior class did have to get permission from the principal, superintendent and transportation department to get the fundraiser approved.
Students who paid for parking spots also needed to submit their designs for the parking spot to the principal before painting.
Plans on what to do with the money raised have not been solidified.
