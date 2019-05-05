SUTHERLIN — The career fair at West Intermediate school in Sutherlin continued to expand this year with booths inside the school gym and numerous stations outside where students could explore a wide variety of careers.
Kayley Felbe, a fourth grader, spent some time brushing and braiding hair at the hairstylist booth.
Students had a chance to exercise with personal trainers, try on riot gear with law enforcement, and explore the inside of a firetruck.
Overall, 45 different careers were represented. They included careers at Wildlife Safari, Costco and the National Guard. Also included were careers as florists, bakers, law-enforcement workers, a district attorney and an elected official.
An Oregon Department of Transportation truck displayed “West School Career Fair” on its reader board, and staff members did that best to educate children about the work they do.
Fifth grader Camila Castiro said she liked learning about communications from Douglas Education Service District and The News-Review.
Douglas ESD showed a video of a bed-building event at Sutherlin High School recently, and the newspaper brought a drone to show some of the technology journalists use.
“It’s cool to see how they made beds for everyone, it warms my heart a little bit,” Camila said. “I also like it because of the drone.”
Professionals from the different industries shared their experiences with the students — including high school students — and taught them about what skills and education are needed to be successful in their careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.